GRDA monitors BGA in Grand Lake’s Horse Creek area

By SUBMITTED
Claremore Progress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grand River Dam Authority is reporting that its most recent monitoring has confirmed there continues to be the presence of a blue green algae (BGA) bloom in Grand Lake’s Horse Creek area, according to a media release. Due to the current conditions, GRDA continues to advise the public to...

