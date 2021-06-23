GRDA monitors BGA in Grand Lake’s Horse Creek area

It was hot and dusty at 6118 River Road on Monday, June 14. Sweaty construction workers moved steadily and with purpose. They were cleaning up debris, packing vinyl and installing drywall at Grace Harbor Lighthouse Church in Moss Bluff. It was around lunchtime and a few had gathered under a canopy to prepare peanut butter and honey sandwiches for lunch. A slogan on one of the three semi trucks in the parking lot read, “God’s Pit Crew Crisis Response Team, because lazy never changes the world.”