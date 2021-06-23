GRDA monitors BGA in Grand Lake’s Horse Creek area

Stunning views! SPACIOUS townhome with 2276 sq/ft under air & 3 french doors leading to large roofed & screen enclosed porch overlooking the gorgeous lake & large back yard area. This home offers a living room, formal dining room, kitchen with snack bar & breakfast area open to the family room. Tile throughout first floor. The owner's suite is very spacious with 2 walk in closets, large bathroom w/ double sinks, separate tub & shower. Offered turnkey furnished if Buyer would like. Beautiful golf course community with NO mandatory golf membership required, just pay as you play or enjoy the Deer Creek Grille or pro-shop. Just over 4 miles to the award winning Deerfield Beach, close to shopping, major highways, parks. Association requires 10% down payment. 2 pets allowed up to 50 pounds each.