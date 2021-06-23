Cancel
Religion

MOMENTS WITH THE MINISTER: Justice for the widows

Herald Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Go to Zarephath,” God says to the prophet Elijah. He shows up and sees a woman gathering sticks. When the stranger asks her to give him some food, she explains her situation very matter of factly: “[I’m preparing a last meal] for myself and my son, that we may eat it, and die.” “Don’t be afraid,” the prophet says, “God will provide for you and your son-- only feed me first.” She is torn: her need and her son’s need, and the social expectation to offer hospitality to strangers. She agrees to help the prophet. And it works! The three of them eat that day, the next day, for several days. The oil and flour do not run out.

