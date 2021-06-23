Malibu City Council To Consider Homelessness Task Force

MALIBU- On Tuesday, June 22, the Malibu City Council announced that they will consider the formation of a Homelessness Task Force at the City Council meeting on July 12. The council will review numerous documents about the City’s ongoing and past work to address homelessness prior to considering the formation of a Homelessness Task Force. The documents are related to the work of the City’s Homeless Advisory Group, which was involved in the development of the City’s Homeless Strategic Plan, and include meeting agendas, community survey results, and community outreach efforts.