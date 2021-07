Jun. 26—When Peter Cline joined the Army not long after graduating from Redwood High School in 2017, he wanted to do something bigger than himself and explore beyond the county he grew up in. While serving in Georgia, he held various duty positions, including infantry team leader and Stryker commander, among others, and earned the rank of sergeant in a little more than two years, all while balancing taking college classes at night when he was able to do so.