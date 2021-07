CHARLOTTE, NC — The Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) Home Purchase Sentiment Index® (HPSI) increased in March by 5.2 points to 81.7. Four of the HPSI’s six components increased month over month, including the components related to homebuying and home-selling conditions, household income, and home prices. The mortgage rate outlook component experienced the only decline; and the latest results indicate that only 6% of consumers believe that mortgage rates will decrease over the next 12 months. Year over year, the HPSI is up 0.9 points.