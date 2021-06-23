Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philly to join national anti-violence collaboration

Posted by 
WHYY
WHYY
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Philadelphia is among 15 metro areas selected by the White House to work together on violence prevention strategies, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. Over the next 18 months, the collaborative will work with each other and the administration to share best practices and evidence-based solutions, federal officials said. Community violence intervention (CVI) experts supported by a raft of major philanthropies that fund such work will provide training and technical assistance to “help local, community-based organizations scale CVI efforts this summer and beyond,” according to a White House fact sheet.

whyy.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Philly#The White House#Cvi#Latino#The American Rescue Plan#City Council#Beyond The Bars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Delaware StatePosted by
WHYY

Bill to change Delaware police Bill of Rights won’t happen this year

The Wilmington lawmaker sponsoring a bill to increase police transparency has put the legislation on hold, citing uncertain backing for the measure after opposition from police groups. Supporters expressed their frustrations with the delay in debate on State Sen. Tizzy Lockman’s bill, which would increase transparency of investigations into police...
Delaware StatePosted by
WHYY

Delaware approves new rules for police use of force

Delaware cops will no longer be able to avoid prosecution for shooting a suspect by saying they believed an officer or someone else was in imminent danger of death or serious injury. That’s because Delaware lawmakers Tuesday joined almost every other state in adopting a higher legal standard than the...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WHYY

Wolf vetoes Pa. GOP-led election overhaul citing voter ID restrictions

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania’s Election Code...
New Castle, DEPosted by
WHYY

Trans activist raises money for LGBTQIA causes with weekly bike rides

A New Castle, Delaware, activist has spent every weekend this month on her bicycle to raise money for LGBTQIA charities. Just a few years ago, Salina Brett, in her late 50s, came out as a transgender woman. She’s a deacon in her church, New Castle Presbyterian, and an educator in the nuclear energy field. She’s a writer and public speaker.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Regional Roundup – 06/28/21

More progress in the multi-phase rollout of Philadelphia’s single-use plastic bag legislation this week – businesses will be required to post informal signage alerting customers of the ban starting July 1st. We start our hour talking with the City’s Director of Sustainability CHRISTINE KNAPP about the plastic bag ban and how it will impact customers, businesses, the city and the environment. Then, we’re joined by STACY SHAMBURGER of West End Neighborhood House, a community home that serves former foster youth who “age-out” of the Delaware foster care system. We’ll also check in with MIKE SIELSKI, sports columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, for an update on all things Philly sports.
Mercer County, NJPosted by
WHYY

With food insecurity still on the rise, N.J. may create cabinet role dedicated to fighting hunger

About four hours before volunteers began distributing food, people were already waiting in line at a drive-through grocery giveaway event in Mercer County Sunday morning. It was a reminder that despite falling case numbers and more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19, the economic fallout of the pandemic continues and many people still need help feeding themselves and their families.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Ad hoc LGBTQ group begins to re-imagine Pride in Philly

An ad hoc group representing a broad spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community in Philadelphia has begun organizing a Pride event, in the wake of the suddenly canceled Philly Pride Parade that had been scheduled for September. On Thursday, about 50 people came together – both individuals and people associated with...