Philly to join national anti-violence collaboration
Philadelphia is among 15 metro areas selected by the White House to work together on violence prevention strategies, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. Over the next 18 months, the collaborative will work with each other and the administration to share best practices and evidence-based solutions, federal officials said. Community violence intervention (CVI) experts supported by a raft of major philanthropies that fund such work will provide training and technical assistance to “help local, community-based organizations scale CVI efforts this summer and beyond,” according to a White House fact sheet.whyy.org