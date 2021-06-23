Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

NWQWM Financial report

By Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management
kbnd.com
 10 days ago

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) joined Apple (AAPL) in the exclusive $2T market cap club on Tuesday - before pulling back - as investors bet on long-term growth for both earnings and revenue. The two are the only American companies to have ever reached such a valuation, though the other Big Tech names are close behind, including Amazon's (AMZN) market cap of $1.8T and Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) $1.7T. While it took Microsoft three decades from its IPO to reach its first $1T in value in 2019, the next trillion only took two years.

kbnd.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Report#Ipo#Real Estate#Inflation#Nwqwm Financial#Msft#Aapl#American#Big Tech#Amzn#Alphabet#Googl#Treasury#The Fed Chair#Blackstone#Home Partners Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Housing
News Break
Amazon
Related
Marketsbitcoin.com

Bitcoin of America’s Chief Financial Officer Reports Record Company Growth

PRESS RELEASE. Bitcoin of America (BOA), a popular virtual currency exchange, is reporting record growth. Bitcoin of America is registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN). Their mission is to provide their customers with a fast and easy transaction process, while securing the best rate in the market. The company launched back in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL. Bitcoin of America is known for their several different services including Bitcoin ATMs (BTMs), Tablets, and online exchange.
StocksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wall Street closes out its 5th straight quarterly gain

Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain Wednesday, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, bringing its advance over the past three months to 8.2% and 14.4% for the first half of the year. The benchmark index finished June with a 2.2% gain and its third straight all-time high as it extended its winning streak to a fifth day.
StocksForbes

July Stock Market Outlook

Halfway through 2021, the U.S. stock market is full speed ahead. The S&P 500 just rose for a fifth straight month, notching its latest all-time high to close out June. The benchmark index is up 14.4% year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite both are up more than 12% each.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Retail Investors Comprise 10 Pct Of US Daily Market Trading

Retail investors now comprise 10 percent of daily trading on the wide-ranging U.S. stocks index Russell 3000, U.S. News & World Report reported on Wednesday (June 30), citing a note from Morgan Stanley. The Russell 3000 includes 3,000 of the biggest stocks traded in the U.S., which account for some...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Expands By 182.1%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 182.1% from the May 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

EastWest Bioscience Reports Q3 2021 Financial Results: On the Path to Profitability

PENTICTON, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / EastWest Bioscience Inc. (the 'Company' or 'EastWest') (TSXV:EAST), a vertically integrated wellness holding company that owns retail presence across Canada and a Health Canada manufacturing facility, reports its financial results for the three months and nine months ended April 30, 2021. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. EastWest's financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS').
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

1933 Industries Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Records Its First Profitable Quarter and Announces Cultivation Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the 'Company' or '1933 Industries') (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce its third quarter ('Q3 2021') financial results for the period ended April 30, 2021. All amounts expressed are in Canadian dollars.
Financial Reportsfinancemagnates.com

Jefferies Financial Group Reports Record Revenues and Net Income

Jefferies Financial Group, a leading financial services provider in the US, yesterday announced its financial results for the three and six months ended 31 May 2021. The Group saw a strong performance with a significant jump in revenues and net income. According to an official announcement by the Group, net...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group to Report Second Quarter Earnings

RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced that it will report its second quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Earnings materials, including the second quarter 2021 Earnings Release and...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

KushCo Holdings to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, July 8, 2021

CYPRESS, Calif., — June 28, 2021 — KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) (''KushCo'' or the ''Company''), a premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for its fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement In Gross Profit Margins

Gaithersburg, MD, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. ("Verus" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: VRUS), an international food, CBD and hemp-based products company, reported financial results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter, which ended April 30, 2021. In conjunction with this release, the Company is also providing additional details on business developments subsequent to the quarter's end.
EconomyCoinDesk

UK Financial Markets Regulator Warns About Unregistered Crypto-Asset Firms: Report

The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority said there are 111 unregistered crypto-asset firms operating in the country and they pose a risk to the broader financial system, according to a Reuters report. The FCA said that since January when it was appointed as anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing supervisor of crypto-asset...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

DataRails Notches $25 Million For SMB-Focused Financial Reporting

DataRails, which provides financial planning and analysis (FP&A) software for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), raised $25 million in a Series A extension. The infusion follows DataRails landing $18.5 million in April of this year, bringing the round total to $43.5 million, according to a Monday (June 21) announcement. The...