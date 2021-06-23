‘It’ll Be Like a Homecoming’: Lancaster Festival Executive Director on Event’s Return July 23 – July 31
After taking a hiatus from in person events in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lancaster Festival is back. The 10-day arts festival will kick off with an ArtWalk Friday, July 23, and culminate with a performance from Don Felder (formerly of The Eagles) on July 31, with dozens of events, performances, and opportunities for community togetherness in between.