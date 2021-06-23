Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lindale, TX

UIL Lone Star Cup: Lindale places fifth in Class 4A

By Brandon Ogden bogden@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindale’s success in athletics, academics, band and more during the 2020-21 school year has resulted in a fifth-place finish in Class 4A in the UIL’s Lone Star Cup. Points are awarded for team tennis, cross country, marching band, volleyball, Robotics BEST, football, congress, spirit, swimming and diving, wrestling, Mariachi, film, basketball, Robotics FIRST, soccer, academics, one-act play, theatrical design, track and field, golf, tennis, softball and baseball.

tylerpaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lorena, TX
Lindale, TX
Education
City
Malakoff, TX
Lindale, TX
Sports
City
Cedar Park, TX
City
Blum, TX
City
Lindale, TX
City
Highland Park, TX
City
Friendswood, TX
City
Tatum, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Gilmer, TX
City
Aledo, TX
City
Carthage, TX
City
Mineola, TX
City
Whitesboro, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Gunter, TX
City
Slidell, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Salado, TX
City
Bullard, TX
City
Boerne, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Schulenburg, TX
City
Nazareth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Football#Baseball#Congress#Lindale High School#Eagles#Uil#Midlothian Heritage#China Spring#White Oak#Vanderbilt Industrial#Canadian#Shallowater#Tuscola#Union Grove#Panhandle#Abbott Blum#Lewisville Flower Mound#Boerne Champion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...