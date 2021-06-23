UIL Lone Star Cup: Lindale places fifth in Class 4A
Lindale’s success in athletics, academics, band and more during the 2020-21 school year has resulted in a fifth-place finish in Class 4A in the UIL’s Lone Star Cup. Points are awarded for team tennis, cross country, marching band, volleyball, Robotics BEST, football, congress, spirit, swimming and diving, wrestling, Mariachi, film, basketball, Robotics FIRST, soccer, academics, one-act play, theatrical design, track and field, golf, tennis, softball and baseball.tylerpaper.com