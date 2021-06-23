Cancel
RuPaul's Drag Race Brady Bunch Crossover: Everything You Need To Know

By Tom Meisfjord
Looper
Looper
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Excitement. Elation. Confusion as to what "The Brady Bunch" is. All of these emotions and more took hold of Twitter this week. The reason? "RuPaul's Drag Race" has announced an upcoming "Brady Bunch" crossover episode, confirming once and for all that everyone fell through some sort of portal a ways back, and we're now living in a universe that's taking audience suggestions at an improv show on a mid-range cruise.

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

Bendelacreme
Rupaul
Mike Lookinland
Susan Olsen
Nina West
Bianca Del Rio
#Drag Race#Drag Queens#The Brady Bunch#Paramount
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alums Will Recreate Classic 'Brady Bunch' Episode for Paramount Plus

One of the great camp classics of 1970s television is getting a drag makeover. "RuPaul's Drag Race" producer World of Wonder is mounting "Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch," in which the original stars of the iconic TV series "The Brady Bunch" will recreate a beloved episode of the show alongside several "Drag Race" alumni. The special, produced in partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Plus, will debut on the streamer on June 30, just in time for the end of Pride Month.
Here's What The Dream Bedrooms of RuPaul's Drag Race Stars Would Look Like

What would the loud and proud personalities of some of our favorite contestants from "RuPaul's Drag Race" look like in home decor form? That's what HouseholdQuotes.co.uk wanted to find out, so the company worked with its team of in-house designers to create their "Fit for a Queen" bedroom design series, and the results are simply sickening.
What Season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Was Plastique Tiara On?

Emmy award winning show, RuPaul's Drag Racehandjob Shown many social media stars. One of them was the plastic tiara, known for her stunning drag transformations on Instagram, TikTok and the runway. In which season of the reality competition series this cast is featured? Did he win his season?
'Brady Bunch'-'Drag Race' Crossover Event Set to Recreate Iconic Episode

If you love RuPaul's Drag Race and The Brady Bunch, you're going to love this news. In celebration of Pride Month, Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios have set a new crossover event, Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch. It will drop on Wednesday, June 30 on Paramount+. The special will recreate the iconic episode "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" in "an innovative, one-of-a-kind event that uses state-of-the-art technology to transport the cast into the original Brady house."
7 Fantasy Bedrooms Inspired by Iconic "RuPaul's Drag Race" Queens

If you aren't already obsessed with RuPaul's Drag Race, Pride Month is a great time to binge-watch one of the most fun reality TV shows of all time. With 13 regular seasons, 5 All Stars seasons, and an ever-growing array of international spin-offs under its belt, Drag Race is a phenomenon that has introduced hundreds of memorable drag queens to the world.
RuPaul's Drag Race: The best fashion moment from every season

Forget New York. Forget London. Forget Paris. The most important fashion runway in the world is the main stage of RuPaul's Drag Race. The runway is the highlight of every Drag Race episode. It is where history is made, for better or for worse.
Shante, You Stay: Here Are the Queens Still Competing on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6

It's amazing that after 12 years of RuPaul's Drag Race, host RuPaul is still able to keep the fans (and the queens) guessing. Season six of All Stars, which premiered on June 24, wasted no time in putting the queens to the test with some next-level challenges.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Episode 2

The queens reenter the Werk Room to open the voting box. There are 10 votes to eliminate Serena and one vote for Trinity.
Lineup of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars coming to The Bonham Exchange

Starting in July, The Bonham Exchange will host a months-long lineup of former contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race. Denali, who vied for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" during the latest season, will be the first queen in town on July 29.
'Ru Paul's Drag Race All-Stars 6×02' Review

Wow aren't we lucky, not only was it announced that Ru Paul's Drag Race All-Stars season six would be airing on Netflix in the UK but also we got two episodes in one day! In the last episode, we said goodbye to Serena Cha Cha who had shown incredible progress since their original season and had now set up a wig empire that is going from strength to strength.