RuPaul's Drag Race Brady Bunch Crossover: Everything You Need To Know

It's amazing that after 12 years of RuPaul's Drag Race, host RuPaul is still able to keep the fans (and the queens) guessing. Season six of All Stars, which premiered on June 24, wasted no time in putting the queens to the test with some next-level challenges. During "All Star Variety Extravaganza," each of the queens was tasked with showing off their skills in a talent show. While some of the talents might've fallen a little flat on stage, others had us wanting more — we're talking about Jan's amazing vocal performance and A'Keria C. Davenport's dazzling dance routine. If the queens thought they'd get a break from episode two, "The Blue Ball" on episode two showed just how wrong they were. Some of the outfits also proved that some of them should've spent more time on sewing lessons.