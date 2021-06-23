RuPaul's Drag Race Brady Bunch Crossover: Everything You Need To Know
Excitement. Elation. Confusion as to what "The Brady Bunch" is. All of these emotions and more took hold of Twitter this week. The reason? "RuPaul's Drag Race" has announced an upcoming "Brady Bunch" crossover episode, confirming once and for all that everyone fell through some sort of portal a ways back, and we're now living in a universe that's taking audience suggestions at an improv show on a mid-range cruise.www.looper.com