Kokomo, IN

Ivy Tech's new tuition models aims to give students more for less

By Spencer Durham Kokomo Tribune
Posted by 
Kokomo Tribune
 8 days ago
Ivy Tech Chancellor Dean McCurdy talks about Ivy+, a new tuition model announced by the community college network last week. Ivy+ offers a fixed tuition rate for full-time students taking 12 or more credits, plus the cost of textbooks included in the overall tuition price. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

Every semester, students put off buying textbooks for their classes.

They see the sticker price — sometimes in the hundreds-of-dollars range — and put off buying until they have enough money saved up. Or they try to get through class without them.

Ivy Tech Community College is aiming to eliminate that.

The community college announced Ivy+ last week, a new tuition model that offers a fixed tuition and includes the price of textbooks. The roll out includes free textbooks for the 2021-22 school year.

Under Ivy+, full-time students who are Indiana residents pay $2,243.25 per semester if they take at least 12 credits. The price remains the same if a student takes 15, 18 or 20 credits.

Tuition will remain the same for the next two years.

Ivy Tech Kokomo Chancellor Dean McCurdy said conversations with students helped Ivy Tech develop its new tuition model, which launches this fall. Price tended to be an impediment for full-time students who wanted to take more credits.

Ivy Tech’s solution was to make it easier to load up on credits.

Ivy Tech Kokomo students tend to have some of the largest course loads when compared to all Ivy Tech locations.

“We think that’s why we have some of the highest graduation rates,” McCurdy said. “We think this will really help our local students.”

McCurdy said students enrolled in Ivy Tech’s Associate Accelerated Program (ASAP) stand to benefit the most. The program allows high school graduates to earn an associate’s degree in 11 months.

“They’re the biggest winners here because they have the heaviest course loads,” McCurdy said.

Textbooks are the other piece to Ivy+.

While free for this coming school year, textbooks will be included in the cost of tuition moving forward.

“This was really at the top of the list for students at Kokomo,” McCurdy said of more affordable textbooks.

McCurdy said students will be charged about $19 per credit hour for textbooks. This is a significant decrease compared to the $56 per credit hour the average Ivy Tech student was paying for books, according to the college’s website.

“It’s one of the fastest rising costs for consumers that exists,” McCurdy said.

An included textbook fee means students will show up to class on day one with everything they need. Most Ivy Tech courses are eight weeks, which means it’s harder to catch up if a student waits a week or two for their books to come in, McCurdy said.

“Our faculty were really enthusiastic about it,” he said. “I think they clearly see the value in it.”

Wendy Smith, a math professor at Ivy Tech Kokomo, often has students who don’t have their textbooks on the first day because they’re waiting on financial aid to kick in.

In an eight-week course, missing one day of class can be like missing an entire week in a traditional 16-week course.

“For them to have their book on day one and have them ready for class on day one is important for them as a college student,” Smith said. “I think students will benefit from this program.”

Students who want to take 30 credits in a year can take advantage of another Ivy+ feature.

Ivy Tech will offer a summer option at no cost, to help students reach 30 credits. For example, if a student takes 12 credits in the fall and another 12 in the spring, they can take six more in the summer at no additional cost.

“This next year is probably the best for a student to start,” McCurdy said.

Students will have to meet certain eligibility requirements to take advantage of the summer option.

Funds through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund cover textbook costs for next school year.

The community college will use different funding methods to keep textbooks an affordable, included fee with tuition.

McCurdy said faculty have done a lot of legwork to find affordable textbook providers. Being able to negotiate as an entire institution — all Ivy Tech locations have a common curriculum — helps too.

Local partnerships also help. Ivy Tech Kokomo works with Chrysler so students can study the exact materials they’d need to know if they went to work at the local employer.

Ivy Tech Foundation dollars previously helped students cover costs that Ivy+ will now cover. Now, there’s more opportunities for foundation money.

“It frees up money for other uses for students,” McCurdy said.

Registration is open for the fall semester. Students can email kokomo-enrollment@ivytech.edu or call 765-459-0561 for more information.

Kokomo Tribune

