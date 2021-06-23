Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

"Philadelphia Voices of Freedom-Liberty" Debuts on visitphilly.com

visitphilly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Five Videos Feature Black, Philadelphia Voices Highlighting the City's Historic Connection to Juneteenth and July 4th. As the birthplace of our nation, Philadelphia views independence not just as a single day, but as a full season that bridges the celebrations of Juneteenth and July 4th. In the same spirit, Visit Philadelphia has worked with filmmaker and artist Rashid Zakat to create a series of engaging videos, entitled “Philadelphia Voices of Freedom-Liberty,” to explore what Freedom – Liberty means to some of the region’s most prolific Black artists, poets, historians and legacy keepers. Beginning June 18th, the video series will air on Visit Philadelphia’s social media pages as well as on partner social channels including NBC10 and The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP). All videos are posted on VisitPhilly.com at the “Journey from Freedom to Liberty” page: https://www.visitphilly.com/features/freedom-to-liberty-in-philadelphia/

www.visitphilly.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Economy, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Aamp#Visitphilly Com#Wawa Welcome America#Pennsylvania Academy#The Roz Group#Greater Philadelphia#Visitphilly Com#Uwishunu Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...