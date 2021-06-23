"Philadelphia Voices of Freedom-Liberty" Debuts on visitphilly.com

The Five Videos Feature Black, Philadelphia Voices Highlighting the City's Historic Connection to Juneteenth and July 4th. As the birthplace of our nation, Philadelphia views independence not just as a single day, but as a full season that bridges the celebrations of Juneteenth and July 4th. In the same spirit, Visit Philadelphia has worked with filmmaker and artist Rashid Zakat to create a series of engaging videos, entitled “Philadelphia Voices of Freedom-Liberty,” to explore what Freedom – Liberty means to some of the region’s most prolific Black artists, poets, historians and legacy keepers. Beginning June 18th, the video series will air on Visit Philadelphia’s social media pages as well as on partner social channels including NBC10 and The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP). All videos are posted on VisitPhilly.com at the “Journey from Freedom to Liberty” page: https://www.visitphilly.com/features/freedom-to-liberty-in-philadelphia/