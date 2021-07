Round four. Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) has a different birth plan in mind ahead of her fourth baby’s arrival. ], and I talked this over a lot, and we decided we are going to do a hospital birth this time,” the Counting On star, 28, said in a Friday, June 11, YouTube vlog. “So, that’ll be different. … I’ve had three great home births, good experiences. No complications with the birth itself, but I have had postpartum hemorrhage two times with my first and my third.”