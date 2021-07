5 reasons Jalen Hurts will be a more accurate QB in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The number jumps out at you: 52 percent. That was Jalen Hurts’ completion percentage this past season after replacing Carson Wentz, and it was lowest in the NFL in 2020 among quarterback who threw at least 100 passes. Nobody was close. Jake Luten had the next-lowest completion percentage at 54.6 percent, and if you have no idea who that is, he was a rookie 6th-round pick who started three games in November for the Jaguars.