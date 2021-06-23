Job Posting: Media Sales Associate

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Media Sales Associate position. A media sales associate for West Virginia Public Broadcasting meets a new business sales goal each quarter while maintaining a portfolio of existing clients. Develops this new business via phone, email, and in-person visits. Develops a quarterly sales plan for achieving new business and renewal goals in each of the four quarters of the fiscal year. Submits weekly sales reports to the department head. Sets his/her own schedule for meeting clients, attending after-hours functions for networking, and out-of-office travel. Is solely responsible for determining the appropriate sales strategies for his/her various clients and works independently to develop sales proposals, write contracts, and compose on-air copy to meet FCC guidelines for radio and television, as well as meet client’s needs. Manages client relationships and sales cycles across assigned sales portfolio. Represents WVPB at state-wide and community networking events, such as business after hours, Chamber of Commerce dinners, Rotary meetings, and galas. Meets weekly to discuss progress toward goals and department issues. Works with the department head to assess business trends and develop sales strategies.