Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.2 to 7.4 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties, including Downtown Charleston. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:50 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 PM 7.3 1.5 0.5 N/A Minor 24/08 AM 5.6 -0.2 0.4 N/A None 24/09 PM 7.4 1.6 0.5 N/A Minor 25/09 AM 5.1 -0.7 -0.1 N/A None 25/10 PM 6.9 1.1 0.1 N/A None 26/10 AM 5.1 -0.7 -0.1 N/A None

alerts.weather.gov
Butler County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Butler, Harvey, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 06:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Butler; Harvey; Sedgwick FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Central and South Central Kansas, including the following areas, in Central Kansas, Chase and Marion. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Cowley, Harper, Harvey, Sedgwick and Sumner. * Through this evening. * Showers with embedded thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall are expected this afternoon and evening. * The additional rainfall may result in flooding of low-lying areas and of creeks and rivers.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 800 PM MST. * At 408 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Bush Fire. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the Bush Fire burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Reno Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Churchill County, NVweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Churchill, Pershing by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 20:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Churchill; Pershing The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northeastern Churchill County in west central Nevada Pershing County in west central Nevada * Until 1015 PM PDT. * At 809 PM PDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Trinity Junction to 32 miles northwest of New Pass Summit, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * Interstate 80 east of Fernley will be impacted by this dust storm, including Lovelock, Fallon, and US-95 north of Fallon. Locations impacted include Lovelock, Trinity Junction, Oreana, Imlay, Unionville, Junction I 80 And Nv 396/857 (exit 112), Rye Patch Reservoir, Junction I 80 And U.S 95 (exit 83), Star Peak, Trinity Peak, Majuba Mountain, Lone Rock, Mill City, Lovelock Derby Field Airport, McKinney Pass, Rye Patch Reservoir Campground, Toulon Peak, Organ Peak, Hyder Hot Springs and Rosebud Peak. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust can be hazardous. Delay or reroute travel. Remain aware of the weather.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ochiltree FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HANSFORD AND WESTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended but light to moderate rainfall may still occur. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Mckean County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McKean by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 22:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-29 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McKean A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCKEAN COUNTY At 1005 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crosby, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Port Allegany, Smethport, Betula and Crosby. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Inyo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-29 19:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-29 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inyo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL INYO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat but regional road closures remain possible. Continue to heed local road closures.
Franklin County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHEASTERN FULTON COUNTIES At 543 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over McConnellsburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include St. Thomas, Mercersburg, McConnellsburg, Harrisonville, Marion, Fort Loudon, Big Cove Tannery, Fannettsburg and Williamson. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 9 to 11. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Ponce and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 07:00:00 Expires: 2021-07-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Ponce and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Ponce and Vicinity. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Southeast, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-01 07:00:00 Expires: 2021-07-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Southeast; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Southeast, Culebra and Vieques Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
White Pine County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for White Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: White Pine The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern White Pine County in northeastern Nevada * Until 330 PM PDT. * At 229 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Great Basin National Park. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Baker and Great Basin National Park. Great Basin National Park is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yavapai FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Some additional light rainfall is possible later this afternoon. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 12:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 1251 PM MST, Several gage reports in the Prescott area have measured over an inch of rain in the past 2 hours and radar estimates show up to 2 inches have fallen in some areas. Moderate rain continues to fall at this time and minor flooding is expected to continue. Some locations that will experience flooding include Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey-humboldt, Prescott Gateway Mall, Oak Knoll Village, Groom Creek Subdivision, Walker, Downtown Prescott, Indian Hill West Prescott, Poland Junction, Yavapai Campground, Iron Springs, Mayer, Lynx Lake Dam, White Spar Campground and Prescott Valley Event Center. This includes the following streams and drainages Agua Fria River, Willow Creek, Bannon Creek, Grapevine Creek, Granite Creek, Mint Wash, Lynx Creek, Iron Springs Wash, Bottleneck Wash, Spence Creek, Skull Valley Wash, Chaparral Gulch, Butte Creek, Copper Basin Wash, Wolf Creek, Miller Creek, Hassayampa River and Big Bug Creek.
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Harper, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 13:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cowley; Harper; Sedgwick; Sumner FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following areas, Butler, Cowley, Harper, Harvey, Sedgwick and Sumner. * Through Thursday evening. * Occasional showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall, will affect the area this evening through Thursday afternoon. * The additional rainfall may aggravate ongoing flooding or renew flooding across the area.
Cherokee County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CHEROKEE COUNTY At 632 PM CDT, Emergency management reported several flooded roads in Columbus due to runoff from recent heavy rainfall. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baxter Springs, Columbus, Galena, Cherokee, Weir, Scammon, West Mineral and Treece. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Environmentweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: New Castle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Temperatures will continue to fall slowly overnight with a cooling trend anticipated over the coming days.