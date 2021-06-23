Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-30 12:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-30 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Yavapai FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 1251 PM MST, Several gage reports in the Prescott area have measured over an inch of rain in the past 2 hours and radar estimates show up to 2 inches have fallen in some areas. Moderate rain continues to fall at this time and minor flooding is expected to continue. Some locations that will experience flooding include Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey-humboldt, Prescott Gateway Mall, Oak Knoll Village, Groom Creek Subdivision, Walker, Downtown Prescott, Indian Hill West Prescott, Poland Junction, Yavapai Campground, Iron Springs, Mayer, Lynx Lake Dam, White Spar Campground and Prescott Valley Event Center. This includes the following streams and drainages Agua Fria River, Willow Creek, Bannon Creek, Grapevine Creek, Granite Creek, Mint Wash, Lynx Creek, Iron Springs Wash, Bottleneck Wash, Spence Creek, Skull Valley Wash, Chaparral Gulch, Butte Creek, Copper Basin Wash, Wolf Creek, Miller Creek, Hassayampa River and Big Bug Creek.