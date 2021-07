Here’s the latest news from the technology industry, which is coming under increasing global scrutiny. FTC, State Antitrust Suits Against Facebook Dismissed By US Court. The Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust suit against Facebook, along with a parallel case by 48 attorneys generals, was dismissed by a U.S. court on Monday (June 28), CNBC reported. The FTC filed suit against Facebook in late 2020, along with attorney generals from 48 states, claiming that the social media company participated in a systemic plan to get rid of threats to its monopoly.