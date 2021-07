With Portugal bowing out of Euro 2020 and subsequently failing to defend the title, attention has shifted to the top scorer in the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo. This is a name on everybody’s lips. Kate Richardson (You can view her profile here) will be looking into his future. Is this the end of the road for the top Portugal player? Is this his last Euro Cup tournament? These are questions that everyone is asking; we will try to get some answers for you. If you are looking for UK betting sites and a list of bookmakers in the UK, there are plenty of them where you can bet on matches that Cristiano Ronaldo may be participating in in the future In addition to that, you can also click here for some insights on 2021 NBA draft and keep the important dates so that you do not miss out.