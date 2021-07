Marianna Cruz hit an emotional low in the spring of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic sent her and the rest of the world into shutdown. Cruz, 32, moved to Georgia from Mexico in 2016, and the shutdown made her undiagnosed anxiety flare up. Her bubbly personality had evaded her and produced a depressing mindset, and her loneliness consumed her days. She had trouble sleeping and being at peace. Being with her husband helped some, but she felt sad, stressed and tired.