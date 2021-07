The legendary architect’s Casa Vicens will open its doors in Barcelona for an exclusive one-night stay. This fall in Barcelona, Spain, two lucky Airbnb guests will have the rare opportunity to spend the night in Antoni Gaudí’s Casa Vicens. Dating back to 1885, the historic residence marks the celebrated Spanish architect’s earliest commission in the city. The UNESCO-listed landmark, which is widely regarded as one of the first buildings of the Art Nouveau movement, was originally designed by Gaudí as a lavish retreat for a local family.