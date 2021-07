Music seems like a limited resource every now and again. With only so many notes and audible octaves, it's a small range in the big picture, and there can't not be a comprehensive list of sequences of notes in their differing lengths, right? That is not the case, for if we think this, we fail to recognize the soul behind the music. In any case, we gave a good listen to musical artist Rozzi's Hymn For Tomorrow EP, and it is clear that her vocals are a breathtaking testament against any argument of stagnation in the industry. Here's what we think about it!