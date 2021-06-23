Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears asks judge to end court conservatorship

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears asked a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday to end her long-running conservatorship, which has dominated the pop star’s life for the past 13 years.

“I’m traumatized, I’m not happy,” Spears, 39, told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.”I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, I’m insane.”

Spears called the conservatorship “abusive,” and condemned her father and the others who have controlled it, according to The Associated Press.

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated,” Spears told the court. “I just want my life back.”

Spears requested the court appearance in April through her court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Last year, Ingham began requesting major changes to the conservatorship, including stripping power from her father, James Spears, who had been overseeing her personal life and finances, The New York Times reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

