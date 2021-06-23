Cancel
Scottsdale, AZ

ADERO Scottsdale Debuts SkyTop Lounge & New Menu of Celestial Cocktails

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new ADERO Scottsdale, the only Autograph Collection hotel in a certified Dark Sky Community, launched an al fresco dining experience on the lawn overlooking the namesake canyon and under a blanket of stars. Perched high above the rugged Sonoran Desert in Scottsdale, Ariz., the new SkyTop Lounge perfectly complements the resort’s guided stargazing experiences to navigate Arizona's famous dark skies with the “Star Dudes,” ADERO’s Dark Sky Zone experts.

