Prep softball: Clarke checks off SCC win at Centerville

CENTERVILLE — When it comes to softball, Vanessa Bakley was quite the student.

Now, Bakley is hoping she can be just as good a teacher as the coach she learned the most from.

The former Clarke High School standout earned her 10th head coaching win at her alma-mater on Tuesday as the Indians pulled away late to earn an 8-1 South Central Conference win at Centerville. Emma Bolton, who like Blakely will continuing her softball career at Indian Hills Community College, homered in the sixth to plate the first of four runs in the inning for Clarke while earning the win in the pitching circle, allowing just one run in the opening frame to the Redettes.

"At the end of the day, anyone can beat anyone any given night. You need to be aware of what you need to do better for the next game. That's something we've been focusing on all season," Bakley said. "We focus on what we did well, what we need to do better and how we're going to do it. It's not just that we're talking about things. We're making a plan and attacking those things that we need to do better."

One way in which Bakley looks to get the best out of her players is to use a tool that helped her as a player at both Clarke and Indian Hills. It was a tool incorporated by current IHCC head softball coach Lindsay Diehl, who coached Bakely at both schools.

"We really focus on getting those checkmarks on our base-two board," Bakley said. "Score first. Extend the lead. Answer back. When we focus on those things, we do a lot better at the plate and having a quality at-bat instead of trying to get a hit by winning each pitch has made us a better team. Instead of focusing on winning each game, we focus on winning each pitch. If you win each pitch, you win the game."

If you think you've read about the base-two board before, it might have been this past spring after a doubleheader sweep earning by the Indian Hills Warriors in a regional doubleheader with Iowa Western. Anna Voigt's home run in the second game of the doubleheader earned the Warriors a trip for ice cream after checking off the final box of the base-two board Diehl brought with her from Clarke to IHCC.

"Have a big inning, answer back, score first, extend the lead and score with two outs," Diehl said of the boxes that need to be checked off the board, usually resulting in a winning day for the Warriors. "When they get five out of five, they get ice cream. They always let me know about it because they'll start chanting it from the dugout."

Bakley credits Diehl with giving that idea, and many others that she has utilized in her first season as a head coach.

"We always use it. We know the terminology. It's a way to keep us on track to get back in the game," Bakley said. "It's nice to look and see that, when we're checking off three or four of the five boxes, we're usually winning the game."

Clarke's first checkmark on Tuesday came in the very first inning when Kiaya Dunbar reached on an error to open the game and came around to score the first run. Claire Mathews, who will be of Diehl's new pupils next year along with Bolton at IHCC, answered back for Centerville driving in Kiera Klum in the bottom of the first tying the game at 1-1.

"We're getting better," Centerville head softball coach Merle Jones said. "I'm not a very good loser. I never have been in 34 years of coaching. The minute I start liking to loose, I need to retire. The kids have come a long way this season. They're lifting weights for an hour. They're hitting for an hour. They're coming to the field to work for an hour. We're putting in the time, we just have to keep playing catch-up ball."

Clarke's second checkmark came in the third inning as the Indians answered back, scoring twice in the third inning as Dunbar and Ali Henry singled with one out before crossing home plate, putting the Indians ahead 3-1.

The Indians checked off any remaining boxes in the sixth, extending the lead on Bolton's lead-off homer before adding three more runs with two outs. Marissa Bakley helped clinch her older sister's 10th win of her inaugural season as head coach with a two-run double that put Clarke on top 7-1.

"I look up to Coach Diehl so much. I admire her so much," Vanessa Bakley said. "She made me the ball player I was and I'm continuing to learn from her. She's always been a great role model for me. We talk to each other almost daily. Now, it's about learning how to be a better coach."

Clarke (10-9, 3-5 SCC) makes their first trip to the new West Complex in Bloomfield to battle Davis County (15-5, 5-3 SCC) on Thursday. Centerville (4-17, 0-9 SCC) heads to Knoxville on Thursday looking for their first conference win before heading to Moravia on Saturday to face the Mohawks and No. 10 (1A) Sigourney in a triangular tournament.

"I've always looked at it as, to turn a program around, you ought to start seeing progress in the third year. Because of COVID-19 having such an impact on last year, this is all reality is that this is still the second year of the progress of turning things around. We had no offseason last year to get better. This year, we have," Jones said. "I'm not an excuse person and I want to win as much as anybody. Being 4-17 tears me up as much as anyone, but I see the progress these girls are making. In my heart, I know I've got 28 girls that are working hard and showing every day to get better. For that, I'm proud of them."