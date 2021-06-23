Kerndt Brothers Bank to recognize First Responders at county fairs again this year
Kerndt Brothers Bank will recognize volunteer First Responders who serve in law enforcement, emergency services and as firefighters at county fairs in Allamakee, Fayette and Winneshiek again in 2021. Kerndt Brothers Bank and each county's 4-H organization will partner this summer to provide a meal for First Responders at 4-H food stands. Tickets will be donated in advance to all First Responders through their organization leaders.