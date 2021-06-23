Cancel
Durant, Lillard headline Popovich's star-studded Team USA squad for Tokyo Olympics

KENS 5
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — Gregg Popovich's Team USA roster is set for the 2021 Olympics, and the star-studded group should be overwhelming favorites to take home the gold in Tokyo. As it stands, the 12 players have combined for 37 All Star appearances and 21 All-NBA selections, headlined by Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard. It's a far cry from the group that finished a disappointing seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

