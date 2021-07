To better understand the relationship between outgoing University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez and his successor, it’s important to go back to the beginning. Chris McIntosh was a highly regarded offensive lineman out of Pewaukee during the summer of 1994. He went to the Badgers’ camp, quickly established himself as one of their primary instate targets and received a scholarship offer. McIntosh says he felt like he still was walking on clouds when Alvarez showed up at his house about a week later in what clearly was an attempt to seal the deal and walk out of there with an oral commitment.