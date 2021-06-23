Cancel
Humidity Creeps in to End the Week

By Matthew Stephens
Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures have trended up this afternoon with more of a southerly wind component. Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows around 60. Sunshine, but more humidity returns to end the work week. Look for highs in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday with continued dry weather. The pattern becomes slightly more unsettled by the weekend. While it shouldn’t be a washout, a shift in the jet stream will provide scattered storm chances Saturday and Sunday. Better chances for wet weather exist Sunday. The unsettled pattern also looks to continue into next week.

