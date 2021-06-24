Cancel
NBA

Bucks vs. Hawks playoff preview: Milwaukee's defense on Trae Young, bench production among biggest storylines

By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter advancing through the first two rounds of postseason play, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are set to meet in the Eastern Conference finals. The winner of the best-of-seven series between the teams will advance to the NBA Finals -- a place that neither team has been in quite some time. Milwaukee's last conference title came back in 1974, while the Hawks have never advanced to the Finals since moving to Atlanta in 1968. The Hawks last won a title in 1958 when they were located in St. Louis. The Bucks are searching for their first title since 1971 when they were led by Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

