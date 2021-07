Spider-Man is returning to the small screen with a new series, and he's bringing some of his favorite friends with him along for the ride. That's because Spidey, Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales, Black Panther, Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and more will be accompanying the web-slinger in Disney Junior's Spidey And His Amazing Friends, as they take on some of Marvel's greatest foes, and now we've got a premiere date for the anticipated series. The show is set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney Junior at 9 AM EST on Friday, August 6th, and you can check out the official description for the upcoming series below.