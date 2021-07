Darryl Morsell's decision to transfer from Maryland to Marquette has been met with a collective one-word response: "Why?" Morsell's been a face of the Terps' program, was last season's Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and had a chance to return to a team that has the potential to be one of the program's best in recent years. And oh, by the way, he's a Baltimore native starring at his home-state school, which had plastered his face onto a billboard and promoted him successfully for the award.