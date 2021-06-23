Cancel
Brave's privacy-focused search engine is here to challenge Google

By Andrew Myrick
Android Central
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being announced in March, Brave Search is available in beta form. The feature is available for all devices, including your current browser. It's unknown when Brave Search will be moved into the stable version of the browser. The day has arrived for everyone to give the new Brave Search...

Cell PhonesBGR

If you care about privacy, delete these 4 apps from your phone

At WWDC 2021 a few days ago, Apple made it clear that the iPhone maker is doubling down on its commitment to privacy with future software updates, like the slew of privacy-related improvements coming to iOS 15 later this year. Among other things, those forthcoming changes will make it harder for marketers to snoop on users they send emails to, and the things that people do on the web will be obscured even more from prying eyes — to say nothing of recent Apple enhancements like App Tracking Transparency, which lets iPhone users tell apps like Facebook to stop spying on things they do on the web outside of Facebook.
Cell PhonesForbes

Why You Suddenly Need To Delete Google Maps On Your iPhone

Forget this year’s punchy headlines pitching Tim Cook against Mark Zuckerberg—it’s arguably now Google as much as Facebook that’s in Apple’s sights. This has serious implications for 1-billion-plus iPhone users as the fight for your data and your loyalty has suddenly intensified. This is the context behind recent updates from Apple and Google. And this is why it’s time to start deleting apps—including Google Maps.
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

Why should you delete Google Maps right now from your Android mobile and install the ‘Go’ version?

There is no doubt that Google Maps is one of the essential applications of our smartphone. Not just because of the priceless information it provides us on maps, but because of all that legion of extras that range from establishments, businesses, companies, recommendations, photos, community opinions and a long etcetera. The problem is that as it accumulates more and more functionalities, the application becomes larger, not only in size in gigabytes that occupy the memory of our terminal, but also in system resources, processor power, efficiency of RAM and even mAh. battery. Now, are you really using its full potential or have you been left alone with the essentials for a long time? Simplify and save problems That of “keeping the essentials” comes to mean that we take Google Maps and remove any function that is not the original one of the Google application, that is, its performance as a GPS tool: both to see where it is. point to which we have to go, how to get there by tracing a route and little else. Do you really need everything else when we have Google that provides us with practically the same information? If the answer is no, then you have to take Google Maps right now and uninstall it … to download Google Maps Go. This release is a smaller, trimmed and efficient version that will make your Android mobile look like the latest generation: the maps will move more fluidly, we can generate routes in record time and feel that everything on the screen is moving at the right speed. That, as many of you will know, is because we are facing a version published by Google for devices with fairly trimmed hardware. With Google Maps Go you will have ONLY what you need as a GPS tool, with all the important information from the maps and the same layers of information, from standard to satellite, traffic, public transport and relief, which were the first to arrive with the platform. And most importantly, with the fully functional navigator part to go in the car with the maximum security that we will arrive without detours and taking into account the traffic conditions. Another thing is that you want to take the full version and run the risk that, as the months go by and more and more functions are added, Google Maps will end up eating the performance, memory and battery of your smartphone.
InternetWiredpr News

A search to prove DuckDuckGo’s online privacy is possible

Founded in 2008, DuckDuckGo is known for its search engine. This means that it has always been defined as a challenge for Google. No comparison has been made. In 2011, Weinberg, then the company’s sole employee, posted an ad in a San Francisco ad saying, “Google is following you.” We don’t.“This brand – Google, but private – has served the company for years.
Businessnewslanes.com

Apple and Google’s New AI Wizardry Promises Privacy—at a Cost

Since the dawn of the iPhone, many of the smarts in smartphones have come from elsewhere: the corporate computers known as the cloud. Mobile apps sent user data cloudward for useful tasks like transcribing speech or suggesting message replies. Now Apple and Google say smartphones are smart enough to do some crucial and sensitive machine learning tasks like those on their own.
Cell Phonesdweb.news

This is one of Google’s most popular apps, but delete it if you value privacy

Google didn’t surprise anyone when it stopped updating its mobile apps on iOS in late 2020. Apple had just rolled the new app privacy labels that show users the terrifying amount of data apps collect from them. Facebook was the most vociferous critic of Apple, but the company did choose to immediately show users just how much data it grabs from iPhone and iPad, even as it attacked Apple. Google, meanwhile, was silent on the matter but stopped updating its apps.
Internettechnonu.com

Know the tricks so that the Google search engine produces accurate results

In order to refine searches in Google, there are certain commands that will undoubtedly help you locate the results you really need and quickly. Try the following tricks:. When we carry out a search that has more than one word, such as: Men in black, the search engine Google it will find these words separately, but, if we want it to search for them as one and in the order in which we write them, we have to add the quotation marks.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Sneak Preview of Brave Search – A Challenger to Google

A new privacy-first search engine from Brave is currently in preview and testing mode. Their goal is to surpass Google by indexing more of the web, respecting user privacy and finding a way to give publishers proper content attribution. There are many reasons why Brave may succeed as a challenger to Google.
BusinessLas Vegas Sun

Google’s privacy backpedal shows why it’s so hard not to be evil

There is a saying in Silicon Valley that when a product is free, the user is the product. That’s a diplomatic way of describing what amounts to tech companies’ cynicism toward their own customers. Time was, companies worked to meet customer needs, but tech businesses have turned that on its head, making it the customer’s job to improve their products, services, advertising and revenue models.
InternetDigiday

Google’s delayed cookie cull is an inevitable intermission to its fractious pursuit of privacy protections

Why has Google’s plan for life after the cookie been delayed by almost two years?. Every answer to that question leads to another query. Few advertisers have been able to test any of the alternatives because there’s been nothing to test. Why not? Because few of the alternatives are ready to be tested, and the bit that can be is so threadbare that marketers wouldn’t learn much. And why is that? Covid delays and the sheer scale of replacing third-party cookies have slowed progress toward any replacements.
InternetBrookings Institution

Controversy over Google’s Privacy Sandbox shows need for an industry regulator

In a blog post on March 3, Google announced that it would be removing third-party cookies from its Chrome browser—a decision that would effectively end use of third-party cookies. Google also pledged to avoid any other technology for tracking individuals as they browse the web. In its place, Google proposed cohort tracking, whereby companies could use third-party ad services to target ads only to larger groupings instead of individual users. It argued that such a change is needed to respond to increasing privacy concerns about tracking of individuals across websites.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Browser in the privacy check: Brave as a role model, Edge

Browsers are entrusted with all kinds of sensitive data, from surfing behavior to personal data to payment information and passwords. But is this data really in good hands there? Seven current desktop browsers had to compete in the current c’t 14/2021 for the privacy check, including Google Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari.
InternetBusiness Insider

How to make Google your default search engine on any major web browser

You can make Google your default search engine on Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Edge. With Google as your default search engine, every query you put in the address bar goes to Google. Most browsers, except Microsoft Edge, start with Google as the default search engine. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library...
Electronicsgadgetsandwearables.com

Here’s a petition for Google to resurrect the Pebble watch

We know you all loved your Pebble. Google probably won’t be bringing it back but you can sign a petition for the search giant to resurrect the Pebble watch. Pebble was a pioneer of the wearables market. Some consider their product the first real smartwatch. More than 68 thousand people supported the first Pebble. Unfortunately, the company is no more. It was eaten up by Fitbit, who in turn was eaten up by Google.
Internetslashdot.org

'Google's No-Click Searches -- Good Or Evil?'

Privacy Badger blocked 30 potential trackers on the destination link. So if someone can get the relevant information without clicking, then they are better off. Not having read the article, I'm not sure why Google is singled out. I used Bing and DDG to search for Home Depo and got the store hours on the search page as well.