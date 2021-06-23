Cancel
Threats To Shoot At Sonora Home Land Jamestown Man In Handcuffs

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – A report of a Jamestown man making threats to juveniles inside a Sonora home ended with the suspect’s arrest outside the house. A call came into Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch from two scared individuals reporting a threat allegedly made over a cell phone by 20-year-old Julian Torres. It involved the suspect saying he was going to shoot at the home, according to Sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Nicco Sandelin.

