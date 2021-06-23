I think it's also good news for us if we're in on the same guys as Kentucky
Is. They've got their own set of challenges as a football program, and Mark Stoops has done a fantastic job there elevating their program to be a consistent winner. They play tough, hardnosed, gritty football, and have shown to be able to persist in a pretty competitive league as a tough out. I like the way they play and I think it's comparable to the way we try to play as well. Plus, they sent Pud out a loser, so bonus points for that. I can root for Big Blue in football.virginia.sportswar.com