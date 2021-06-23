Cancel
Kentucky State

I think it's also good news for us if we're in on the same guys as Kentucky

Is. They've got their own set of challenges as a football program, and Mark Stoops has done a fantastic job there elevating their program to be a consistent winner. They play tough, hardnosed, gritty football, and have shown to be able to persist in a pretty competitive league as a tough out. I like the way they play and I think it's comparable to the way we try to play as well. Plus, they sent Pud out a loser, so bonus points for that. I can root for Big Blue in football.

I thought the guys calling our game were very good

I thought the guys calling our game were very good ** -- Williamsburg Wahoo 06/20/2021 7:59PM. The college guys are much better than guys calling pro games ** -- hoolu 06/20/2021 8:08PM.
Re: I think that this article just proves...

Grady Jarrett is a 3-star Defensive Line from Conyers, GA that played for Rockdale County. Well, he was actually a 2-3 star player coming to Clemson out of High School. That maybe why Dabo was catching crap from other coaches about offering Grady a Scholarship, that and he was on the short side for that position into college. Grady never got any taller, and he has been holding his own in the NFL, so you can never tell about a player stature when they have the heart that Grady has!!!
PORvSKC Quotes: "Two very good lessons for us today, but I’m very proud of the guys"

On conceding twice at the end of the first half…. You don’t want that to happen. We were in a good position at 1-0. Giving up two goals like we did, it changed the game. We were already dominating them at their own place and we had the ball a lot and we were moving it well. We were dictating a lot of the game and we did it for the whole game really. Two very good lessons for us today, but I’m very proud of the guys because we dominated the game with the ball.
Harbaugh Makes Top 25 Coaches List For 2021

Each year, Sporting News ranks college football's top 25 head coaches heading into the new season. For its latest list, the six-panel voting group placed Alabama's Nick Saban as the top coach in college football - followed by Dabo Swinney of Clemson at No. 2, Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma at No. 3, Brian Kelly of Notre Dame at No. 4 and Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M at No. 5.
I would second this. Maybe 10:30 but I definitely think we’re playing

I would second this. Maybe 10:30 but I definitely think we're playing
This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football: #32 Prince Kollie, Linebacker

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a roster full of players, and we want to talk about them all. One Foot Down’s player profile series will, once again, take a look at every single one of them, and hopefully we all learn a little bit more about these guys, and Notre Dame’s chances for the upcoming 2021 season.
Decision Day Set for Top100 RB Nicholas Singleton

The time has come for Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin four-star running back Nicholas Singleton to announce his commitment. The 6-0, 210-pounder from the class of 2022, is ready to decide following official visits to Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M and Wisconsin. Singleton tells Irish Illustrated and 247Sports that...
Re: I know errjuan is thinking it, so I'm going to ask.

Having their first game in Charlotte certainly puts a damper on their pre-game traditions. Shame, I know Todd Blackledge will be disappointed. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did. And I bet my IQ is higher than yours too !" sociologycoot843.
I'm thinking it's "you'll make more here than at Clemson"

Come to UVA, there's a deal for you where you'll get $XX. If Clemson is saying you can't get that much, it's because they don't see you as a starter right away, and we think that's crazy. And by the way this is just to make sure you're comfortable, it's non-exclusive and just the beginning. You earn it on the field we have relationships with Nike and Pepsi, the whole F500 is trying to get a foot in here to hire UVA grads, etc. And we bring people in to train you on how to get deals on your own, monetize your influencer status, etc. The more exposure you get, the more we get, this is all a win-win.