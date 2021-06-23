Can Media Platforms Excel by Promoting Empathy Rather Than Fear or Division?

Unbelievable. If a child dies as a result of some obviously dangerous trash hosted by Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, You Tube, or Instagram, it’s the parents’ fault. Note the quote at the end of the article Social media trend blamed for numerous deaths — “ultimately, it is up to the parents to monitor their child’s activity on social media.” Short of essentially sitting on their child’s shoulder whenever they are online, how is that to be accomplished? Well, the cheerful menu from TikTok cited in the article, chock full of little options, still puts the responsibility entirely on the parent.