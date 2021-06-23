Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Tri-Cities Set to Break the Highest Temp Ever Recorded in Washington

By Paul Drake
Posted by 
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to Plantmaps.com, the highest temperature ever recorded in Tri-Cities was on July 23, 2006, when the mercury topped out at 112 degrees. Now, if you look deeper, you will discover our area actually hit 118 degrees at Ice Harbor Dam on August 5, 1961 – which is the highest temperature ever recorded in Washington State, and it appears we have a slight chance of getting very close to that record. Please, let’s hope not!

975kissfm.com
Community Policy
97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
479
Followers
1K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Temperature#Plantmaps Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
TrafficPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Washington Roads are Buckling Due to Heat, Travel w/Care…

As the PNW deals with excessive heat and high fire danger we have another concern. There are reports that asphalt and concrete roadways are buckling due to the extreme heat. While there haven't been any reports of Tri-Cities roadways buckling, it is a very real possibility. So far, the reports...
EnvironmentPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Richland Residents Beware of Rolling Power Outages…

Richland residents beware! Due to the excessive heat, we may be experiencing rolling power outages. There is an excessive heat warning in effect through Thursday. Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) transmits electricity to Richland Energy Services (RES) and other Tri-Cities utilities through a transmission system designed to meet peak and above-peak demand for power throughout the region.
EnvironmentPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Richland Offers Cool Down Locations for Citizens

Great news for citizens of Richland who need to escape the triple-digit heat!. The City has opened numerous locations for people to escape the hot temperatures. You can visit places like the library to community pools, City Hall, and the Community Center. The City of Richland has posted a listing...
TravelPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Palouse Falls, a View From the Edge

Palouse Falls State Park is one of the most popular state parks located in LaCrosse, Washington. If you’re a fan of geography and the Ice Age era, then you are going to love this place. I’ve been numerous times and plan to take another trip soon. The falls were naturally...
LifestylePosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Best Places to Be in Tri-Cities During the End of the World

Where in Tri-Cities would you go if the world was ending?. The post-apocalyptic movie genre has been a staple for decades. The Hunger Games series grossed nearly $3 billion over the course of its run. The Mad Max series is among the most critically acclaimed. Waterworld was comically the most expensive movie ever made for years. As much as the thought of the end of the world scares people, they can't help but flock to the movie theater to see how it could play out. Zombies, futuristic hellscapes, megacities, and wastelands all spur the imagination.