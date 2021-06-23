2021 Women Who Mean Business honoree: Deborah Lowe Muramoto with California Capital Financial Development Corp.

For North Park Lincoln at Dominion Service Manager Sandra Pomales, the workday usually begins at 7.a.m and ends at 7 p.m. Having worked in the auto industry for 16 years, she is used to busy days. However, the 41-year-old's work environment is much different now than it was when her career began. Back then, she was an assistant in a dealership more than 2000 miles from San Antonio in Puerto Rico. Pomales, who has a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in global management, worked as a parts manager, parts and service director, and general manager for one of the largest dealerships on the island. Things were going well for Pomales and her family, so well she was even thinking about applying for a position in Plano, Texas. But those plans changed after Sept. 20, 2017, that's the day Hurricane Maria pummeled Puerto Rico. "After Hurricane Maria hit the island and we saw how Puerto Rico was, my husband and I were kind of scared, not because we didn't have jobs, both of us were working on the island with good jobs, but because we have a daughter, we were looking for a better future for her," she said. "So, that's when we decided to look for more options for her."