“Ridiculous Case”: Juror Criticizes DOJ for Charging Scientist With Hiding Ties to China

When she was called to sit on a federal jury in Tennessee earlier this month, Wendy Chandler had faith in prosecutors and the FBI. A University of Tennessee scientist stood accused of defrauding the U.S. government in connection with research funded by NASA. Chandler knew that the subject matter was complex and the stakes were high. She realized that she would need to go to bed early every night, get plenty of sleep, and pay close attention. She knew she had to keep an open mind. But surely there would be some merit to what the FBI had found, she thought. Surely the government wouldn’t waste everyone’s time.