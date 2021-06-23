Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Used to live in the 757 and The Aberdeen Barn was where I would have my

By RC67 Joined:
sportswar.com
 11 days ago

Company Christmas dinners every year. Wife and I would go several time during the year. Specifically for their prime rib. Moved to Florida years ago and there are none here. The only place that had a better prime rib was in Lynnhaven (Va Beach), the Pine Tree Inn. For steak, the best place was That Steak Place, just down from PA High School. For seafood in the 757, Hurd's was the place to go. Sorry to ramble, need to stop, my mouth is excessively watering.

virginia.sportswar.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Aberdeen#The Aberdeen Barn#Lynnhaven#Pa High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Seafood
Related
Ashburn, VAsportswar.com

I am farther away than when I started ... but unlike after my flight ...

Getting cancelled and deplaned last night at 9 pm, at least I can have a beer and peoplewatch at IAH ... and there is some good people to watch!! Last night by the time we got a new flight and a hotel voucher we got to a hotel in Ashburn too late to find any alcohol whatsoever to enjoy a free night in a hotel.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

I Once Forgot Where I Lived While on a First Date

It sounds absurd, I know. How does one forget where they live? To answer this question, I will first reveal something highly embarrassing for this country girl to admit. I am directionally challenged. Yes, me! The girl raised on a farm and made to drive old beater pick-ups at the ripe age of twelve cannot, for her life, follow a map. In truth, I’ve never been much of a driver. All the other vehicles and the road rage and the vast highway mazes just really freak me out.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Falls into the Ocean and Waits for God to Save Him

Today's jokes are about two men and their experiences with the ocean and how they turned to God. However, it got them into hilarious situations. A man who could not swim very well fell into the ocean. He did not panic because he knew God would save him. A boat rode past, and the captain yelled, "Hey, do you need help?" The man responded, "No, God will save me."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant. Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
Florida StatePosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

Man hugged his wife and said “This is it. We’re gonna die” during deadly Florida condo collapse

Rescue crews worked through the night as they raced against time to find the unaccounted people trapped under the debris after the deadly building collapse in Florida on Thursday, June 24. From what remained of the structure, large heaps of rubble and dust piled up. Materials were dangling from the debris after 55 of the 136 units crumbled to the ground at around 1:30 am.