Used to live in the 757 and The Aberdeen Barn was where I would have my
Company Christmas dinners every year. Wife and I would go several time during the year. Specifically for their prime rib. Moved to Florida years ago and there are none here. The only place that had a better prime rib was in Lynnhaven (Va Beach), the Pine Tree Inn. For steak, the best place was That Steak Place, just down from PA High School. For seafood in the 757, Hurd's was the place to go. Sorry to ramble, need to stop, my mouth is excessively watering.virginia.sportswar.com