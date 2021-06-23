Carl Nassib: The First Active NFL Player to Come Out as Gay

Kelce spoke with Matt McMullen and Mitch Holthus during the 2021 draft, where he shared some thoughts on being a mentor to the position group as a whole. “That’s the biggest thing for me is to help this position grow,” Kelce said. “I didn’t have this success and I don’t have all the fun out there on the field without a guy like Tony Gonzalez or Vernon Davis. I mean you name it, the guys before me, they’ve blazed the trail and given me an opportunity to have that much trust in an offense. You name it. I’ve just been very fortunate. I just want to pass that torch.”