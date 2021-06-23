Cancel
Recipes

Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: DAY 4

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s be honest we are all ready to get out, gather, social un-distance, and catch up with friends and family. 4th of July has a tendency to be a big barbecue/potluck kind of holiday and could be just what we need to get us back to the good old days. So we thought we would deliver 14 recipes over the next 14 days counting down to the holiday weekend. We hope our creations inspire your culinary creativity and wow some taste buds at the same time.

Cakes
Lifestyle
Apple
ROKU
Twitter
Facebook
Youtube
Amazon
Recipes
Instagram
United Nations
Food & Drinks
PORK CHOP HASH BROWN CASSEROLE

PORK CHOP HASH BROWN CASSEROLE

Pork Chop Hash Brown Casserole is a one pan meal. Seasoned pork chops baked on top of a creamy, cheesy hash brown casserole!. I love entire meals that cook all in one dish. It takes the guesswork out of figuring out side dishes to go along with your main dish. That is always the hardest part of meal planning for me - deciding on side dishes! By the time I am done preparing and cooking the main dish, then I have to start on side dishes. It can be time consuming and create a lot of dishes. This pork chop hash brown casserole solves that problem for you!
Strawberry Icebox Cake

Strawberry Icebox Cake

For the cake: Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, combine cake mix, oil, and gelatin. Add eggs one at a time, alternating with milk and beating well after each addition. Fold in chopped strawberries. Pour into a greased 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Bake for 45 to 55...
Red White and Blue 4th of July Macarons Recipe

Red White and Blue 4th of July Macarons Recipe

Celebrate the 4th of July with these 4th of July Macarons. These homemade macarons, filled with buttercream frosting are created in red and blue for a festive sweet treat. This patriotic macaron takes some planning ahead to make but they are easy to create using my directions. Macarons might look complicated but anyone can make macarons.
Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
Recipesromper.com

These Recipes Are Perfect For Your July 4th Celebration

Parties. Picnics. Cookouts. Coming out of the pandemic and basically pretending like the 4th of July in 2020 didn’t exist means that the idea of celebrating together this year is extra special. So if you’re attending a holiday get-together or hosting one, you’ll want some July 4th recipes on standby. Bonus: you don’t have to make them all red, white, and blue. And you don’t have to spend hours cutting watermelon into tiny stars or making everything into the shape of an American flag. These are just some good, flavorful summer recipes that work well for a big barbecue or a low-key party with appetizers.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Make The Royal Wedding Cake at Home: Lemon and Elderflower Cake Recipe

Spring is an ideal time to use fresh ingredients from the garden like elderflower and lemon to prepare the best refreshing dessert. And the British royal wedding cake was not any different than that. Megan and Harry had the perfect wedding cake with a delicious flavor of simple ingredients that made it rich and unforgettable. Now, you can try it at home. Prepare this amazing lemon and elderflower cake and surprise your family or friends with a royal dessert. Don’t forget to serve it with a cup of English tea or celebrate the love with Champagne. Here is the recipe:
4th of July Snacks for a Tasty Holiday

4th of July Snacks for a Tasty Holiday

4th of July snacks are a huge part of this summer holiday. Of course, celebrating the birth of our country and being together with family and friends is the focus, but running a close second is all the food! Food is such an important part of our celebrations for so many of us, and the 4th of July is a great holiday for showcasing treats that are both delicious and pretty.
Posted by
Ina Eats In

This chicken dish will blow your mind! Recipe included.

You will love this Parmesan crusted chicken in mushroom sauce! Perfectly crisp and tender chicken infused in rich mushroom sauce with so much flavor. Not only the does mushroom sauce make the chicken taste outstanding, it makes it moist and extra juicy.
RecipesAllrecipes.com

8 of Grandma's Best Recipes That We Still Love Today

We all know that grandmothers put a little extra love into their cooking, along with some secret ingredients that somehow perform a magic trick. While these recipes seem too tasty to be old timey, grandma knows best when it comes to the classics, and these recipes need zero renovation. Watch the video above and scroll below for eight of grandma's best recipes that we still love today.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Pork Chops With Strawberry Balsamic Sauce

Pork chops with strawberry balsamic sauce are a perfect pairing. Juicy and flavorful, just a handful of ingredients come together to make an uncomplicated but irresistible dinner. Balsamic strawberries are a sweet and savory counterpoint to a seared chop. Adapted from Cynthia Graubart | Strawberry Love | Storey Publishing, 2021.
Posted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Italian GNUGNU Chocolate Cake Recipe

This lovely GNUGNU cake is so yummy! It lasts like chocolate cream – it is so creamy and bubbly – and does gnu gnu! It is a delicious Italian dessert that your kids will love it! Plus, it is very easy and simple to prepare. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:
Food & DrinksFood52

31 Summery Fruit Desserts Bursting With Flavor

For some people (okay, for me), the July farmers' market generates as much excitement as crippling anxiety. There's just so much there—what to do with all of it? To help you narrow it down, we've gathered our best summer fruit desserts. You’ll find trifles layered with berries and cream, plus cupcakes inspired by every kid's favorite summer beverage (strawberry lemonade). There are easy no-bake desserts for when you don't want to turn on an oven...and let's be honest, no one wants to turn on the oven when it is nearly triple-digit temperatures outside. But there's also plenty of ice cream recipes for those same triple-digit-temperature days. And, if worse comes to worst, eating your summer fruit raw—or with a dusting of confectioners' sugar or a drizzle of honey—is always a good option.
4th of July dessert recipes

4th of July dessert recipes

For many people, the Fourth of July means three things: freedom, fireworks and food. Personally, I love a good Independence Day barbecue, but no gathering is complete without a delicious spread of desserts, so check out these festive recipes:. • This No-Bake Strawberry Blueberry Trifle is the perfect cake for...
Recipesrecipes.net

Crockpot Banana Bread Recipe

Here’s a crockpot banana bread recipe we bet you’ll love adding to your menu. It’s perfect when you crave a slice of fresh banana bread but don’t want all the fuss of using the oven. This crockpot bread recipe is literally dump-and-forget easy, but still big in flavor! Cool, right? Serve it with cinnamon coffee or tea for an energizing breakfast or a delicious afternoon snack.
Gluten-Free Peach Galette

Gluten-Free Peach Galette

This Gluten-Free Peach Galette is a classic summer pie recipe with a rustic crust and an emphasis on fresh peaches. Servings: 4 servings (Two 5-inch galettes) 2 cups (240 g) gluten-free all-purpose flour, plus a little more for dusting. ½ cup (100 g) cane sugar. ¾ cup (170 g) cold...