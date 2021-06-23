Cancel
Edina, MN

Edina Community Foundation produces book on prominent local sculptor Nick Legeros

By Caitlin Anderson, caitlin.anderson@apgecm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edina Community Foundation worked to produce a book this spring that features the recognizable sculpture work of Edina native Nick Legeros. The book, called “Nick Legeros: Sculpting a Life” and written by longtime writer and journalist Karin Winegar, highlights the work of Legeros, including his numerous sculptures found in and around the Twin Cities, his background and the detailed procedure of creating pieces in bronze – Legeros’ staple medium..

