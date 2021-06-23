Letter To Our Editor: Longtime Residents Support Police

We are 55-year residents of Mount Prospect on the south side of the village. We have never witnessed any profiling by the police in all those years. Anyone who obeyed the traffic laws had no problem. We support the MP police patch — thin blue line and what it stands for — we also support blue lives matter. Those who have a problem with it are being very divisive and a very small percentage of our population. The great majority of people support the police. We hope our new mayor and trustees will stand up and support our police department as it is exceptional.