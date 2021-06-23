Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Letter To Our Editor: Longtime Residents Support Police

By Journal Staff
Journal & Topics
 7 days ago

We are 55-year residents of Mount Prospect on the south side of the village. We have never witnessed any profiling by the police in all those years. Anyone who obeyed the traffic laws had no problem. We support the MP police patch — thin blue line and what it stands for — we also support blue lives matter. Those who have a problem with it are being very divisive and a very small percentage of our population. The great majority of people support the police. We hope our new mayor and trustees will stand up and support our police department as it is exceptional.

www.journal-topics.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Profiling#Mount Prospect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Niles, ILJournal & Topics

Letter To Our Editor: Schools Rely On Library Outreach

(The following is an open letter signed by the superintendent and all members of the East Maine School Dist. 63 Board of Education to the Niles-Maine District Library Board of Trustees. It was read at the June 4 Dist. 63 School Board meeting.) To the Niles-Maine District Library Board of...
LifestyleArizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: Local shows support of Wednesday market and more

I was pleased to learn that the city has implemented a temporary plan to hold an Open Market to pedestrians only along Aspen Avenue on Wednesday of each week. It's a great idea. Perhaps the city should consider the use the Open Market idea as a way to eventually making Aspen Avenue a permanent walking street as is done in other cities. It would not only reduce the ever-increasing traffic congestion of the downtown core, but I think it would enhance the quality of downtown life to the benefit of both businesses and people.
Lake County, INNWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Lake an ineffective prosecutor

When discussing public safety, I preface it with I believe in law enforcement when it is done legally, morally and ethically. At the forefront of that discussion should always be the influence and accountability of prosecutors’ practices, which can make or break communities. My brother was a police officer for...
Burbank, CAmyburbank.com

Letter to the Editor: Resident Hopes Drivers Will Make Good Parking Decisions

Our State and City leaders have started us on the path of rapid population growth. This is their vision for Burbank and other towns in California. We are forced to cope with that vision and face a planned population growth that has been estimated to increase to as many as 145,000 residents within the next two decades from the current 103,703 (2019) population.
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Letters to the editor: Trees; communicating with our representatives; life expectancy; transportation

On June 10, a resident of west Boulder wrote a letter to the Camera complaining about his neighbor cutting down a large blue spruce tree on his property. He admired the shape and coloration of this conifer species and thought that it should be planted in greater numbers in his neighborhood. West Boulder already does have numerous, very large conifer trees growing in yards close to, or even touching, structures.
Congress & CourtsDelaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: GOP lawmakers insert themselves into our tragedies

I’ll never forget how it felt to hear the midwife deliver the news, “we’re so sorry but there’s no longer a heartbeat” - like the ground was coming out from under me. In the days to follow my miscarriage, I privately put myself back together, with the help of the few people who I knew would understand enough to get me through such a strange, lonely grief. I found a sense of dignity in choosing what was right for my body in that time, based on my health care provider’s recommendations and what I knew to be right for me.
North Creek, NYPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Our border issues are complicated

This letter is in response to letters from Richard Stewart of North Creek and Barrone Knobbs of Granville:. 1. The issues at the southern border are complex, involving humanitarian, social, economic and environmental factors across several countries. If you are worried about safety, please be aware that the current greatest threat is from white nationalist hate groups within the U.S.
IndustryPlumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Our biggest health crisis – tobacco

Far too many children in our county are getting hooked on poison. Stories of local schools that cannot let their kids go to the bathroom alone, due to bathroom vaping, abound. These stories show the grip tobacco has in our area. There are Barbie themed vape flavors, vapes that mimic school supplies, and tobacco priced for purchase with leftover lunch money. Clearly these products are designed for children. 87 percent of adult smokers started before they were 18. Tobacco companies know that children cannot assess risk. They have taken advantage of this for decades. Every year big tobacco’s profits grow. This growth is at the expense of our children’s lives.
Festivalmytownneo.com

Letter to the Editor:'It could have been one of our own'

It could have been one of our own. I feel compelled to question Cindy Suchan’s pathetic excuse for censoring Lt.Col. Barney Kemter’s speech on Memorial Day. She claimed that it “wasn’t relevant to our program for the day,” adding that the “theme of the day was honoring Hudson veterans.”. Just...
Middlebury, VTAddison Independent

Letter to the editor: Local businesses exemplify our great community

Thank you to Middlebury businesses for your generosity to the online auction for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Northern New England chapter. Addison West, Middlebury Bagel & Deli, The Middlebury Inn, Middlebury Mountaineer, Middlebury Natural Foods Coop, The Stone Mill, The Vermont Book Shop, and Vermont Coffee Company all donated items for auction and helped raise thousands of dollars.
Law Enforcementrand.org

Stop, Start or Continue? A National Survey of the Police About Traffic Stops

If 2020 was the great undoing for the police and the people they serve, 2021 and beyond could be a time of examining and changing the role of the police. There have been calls to disarm, defund, reimagine, and repurpose the police. Some advocacies suggest moving critical functions away from undertrained police employing force to control those in a mental health crisis. Some favor lessening the frequency of enforcement contacts (PDF) in general. Others call for merely hitting “delete” to end a variety of police practices and duties. One function in this “full stop” future is to end police traffic stops.
Gallatin County, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Volunteers help solve our toughest challenges

Here in Gallatin County, volunteers are using their time and talents to solve some of the toughest challenges facing our communities. Those challenges include mental health issues, substance misuse, homelessness, youth health and behavior, impaired driving, and human trafficking. So how can you get involved as a volunteer and make...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Where’s Malliotakis’ union support now? (letter to the editor)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that the MTA, Port Authority and New York State Thruway Authority all voted to close Staten Island’s EZ Pass Center on South Avenue. Before, during and after the vote, we heard from leaders like Senator Savino, Councilwoman Rose, AM Fall, AM Cusick and AM Reilly — a bipartisan call to action to save over 300 union jobs on Staten Island.