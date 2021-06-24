Cancel
Britney Spears speaks out against 'abusive' conservatorship at hearing

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS pop star Britney Spears has spoken out against her conservatorship at a hearing in Los Angeles. In a rare public testimony, the singer told a court her father controlled her "100,000%" and she wanted the arrangement to end. "I am traumatised," she said, speaking remotely. "I just want my...

www.bbc.com
Related
TV & Videoslatestnewspost.com

Christina Aguilera Throws Support Behind Britney Spears

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” writes Aguilera, in a thread accompanied with a throwback photo of the pair as kids. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support...
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Christina Aguilera slams ‘unacceptable’ treatment of Britney Spears

Mouseketeers stick together. Christina Aguilera came out in support of Britney Spears’ ongoing battle against her conservatorship Monday night. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the statement, posted via Aguilera’s Instagram Story, begins. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human,...
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is deemed “unacceptable” by Christina Aguilera, who claims “those in charge” lack decency.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is deemed “unacceptable” by Christina Aguilera, who claims “those in charge” lack decency. Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been dubbed “unacceptable” by pop diva Christina Aguilera. Aguilera went on to say that “those in charge” lack decency. In a tweet sent Monday night, Aguilera said, “These past few...
Musicnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Christina Aguilera, Kevin Federline back Britney Spears: 'She deserves ... freedom'

Two prominent figures from Britney Spears' past have added their voices to the growing chorus of support for the pop musician following last week's bombshell court hearing. Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline and fellow "Mickey Mouse Club" alum Christina Aguilera both spoke out on behalf of the "Toxic" artist Monday. Their...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears was 'on so much medication' during X Factor, claims Louis Walsh

Britney Spears was "on so much medication" while filming as a judge on The X Factor, and was there physically but not mentally, claims Louis Walsh, who worked alongside her. Louis even claimed Britney 39, was so medicated she could barely sit up in her chair, after he judged several episodes on the 2012 series while standing in for Simon Cowell, alongside Britney and Demi Lovato.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
