It seems to happen every year. We just start to get our stride into summertime, and BOOM its Independence Day. The fireworks stands are starting to pop up faster than the construction cones. Soon the smell of black powder smoke will fill the air. But, the 4th of July is more than just attempting to not blow off a finger. It is a patriotic celebration of the greatest country on the planet. And, when it comes to patriots, there is no shortage of them in Big Sky country.