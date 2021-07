Noel Mann, of Petal, was back in Meridian Saturday for his second State Games of Mississippi track and field event. His first one was last year, and it didn’t go too well. “It was the first race, the 100-meter race, and about two thirds of the way through Ray (Gildea) was behind me, and he said I stubbed my foot, and it catapulted me on my face,” Mann recalled. “It knocked me out for a short time, and he was kind enough to let me have his second-place medal.”