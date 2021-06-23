20 Summertime Activities Kids In The Tri-Cities Will Love!

Camping is enjoyable! However, things have not been the same since the covid 19 pandemic struck. People working from the comfort and convenience of their own homes and every other industry are going virtual. You don’t have to consider putting the summer on hold because the bulk of the sleep-away holiday camps are no longer in operation. Even though there is the option of sending their children to a summer camp, most parents are not comfortable leaving their children in the thick of the pandemic. It’s difficult for most parents to balance taking care of their child over the long summer break with other duties. However, methods keep your children engaged and socially isolated while still having fun: online summer camps.