Bitcoin is either the great polluter of the digital age or a lucrative tailwind that renewable energy needs. Two stark and opposing viewpoints. After all, as Elon Musk famously tweeted in May, in explaining his rationale for Tesla suspending vehicle purchases using bitcoin: “We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel … we are also looking at other cryptocurrencies that use less than 1 percent of bitcoin’s energy/transaction.”