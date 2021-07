A decision by a federal appeals court on Monday could allow California to begin enforcing its independent contractor law over the trucking industry in as soon as one week. In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit denied a petition filed last month by the California Trucking Association (CTA) for an en banc rehearing of the court’s April decision that removed a lower court’s injunction exempting the trucking industry from the independent contractor law known as AB5. The injunction had been in place since January 2020.