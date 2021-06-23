Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pico Rivera, CA

40 cows escape meatpacking plant in Pico Rivera

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePICO RIVERA (KCAL, KCBS) — About 40 cows escaped from a meatpacking plant in Pico Rivera Tuesday night and ran wild through the city’s streets for more than an hour, injuring a family in the process. The incident began at around 7:30 p.m. when the cows escaped through a gate...

abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Business
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
Pico Rivera, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pico Rivera, CA
Local
California Business
Pico Rivera, CA
Industry
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Industry
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meatpacking Plant#Cows#Cattle#Kcbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Pico Rivera, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

All cows but one in Pico Rivera stampede have been slaughtered

PICO RIVERA — Despite offers from sanctuaries to provide a home for some of the 39 remaining cows who briefly escaped a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse Tuesday, all but one of the animals have been killed for meat, the company said Saturday. “I am in the meat business. The animals were...
Pico Rivera, CAAntelope Valley Press

Songwriter Warren saves the life of escaped cow

PICO RIVERA — Songwriter Diane Warren stepped in Thursday to save the life of cow that eluded capture for more than a day after a herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse and stampeded through a suburb. The Grammy-winning artist contacted the city of Pico Rivera to arrange to have...
Pico Rivera, CAPosted by
Diana Rus

Video. The missing cow from the herd wandering on Pico Rivera streets was found

On June 23, California was invaded by a herd of cows that were walking freely on the streets of Pico Rivera city. Authorities got a call about a herd of cows wandering around Beverly Boulevard, Durfee Avenue, and other streets. The cows were walking in the roadway, through yards and trampling bushes. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported that several cows were in the area.
Pico Rivera, CAIdaho8.com

CA: 40 COWS ESCAPE SLAUGHTERHOUSE, DENT CARS

PICO RIVERA (KCAL, KCBS) — About 40 cows escaped from a meatpacking plant in Pico Rivera Tuesday night and ran wild through the city’s streets for more than an hour, injuring a family in the process. The incident began at around 7:30 p.m. when the cows escaped through a gate...
Pico Rivera, CANBC Los Angeles

Forty Cows Escape Slaughterhouse and Stampede Through Pico Rivera Neighborhood

About 40 cows broke free from a slaughterhouse where a gate was accidentally left open and stampeded through a Pico Rivera Tuesday night, leaving at least one person injured. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported at about 8:35 p.m. that the cows were loose in the area of Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue. Residents were advised to avoid the area, located about a mile from the slaughterhouse.
Pico Rivera, CAJanesville Gazette

Cows escape, stampede in neighborhood; 1 killed by deputies

LOS ANGELES – A small herd of cows somehow got loose and wandered into a residential Pico Rivera, California, neighborhood Tuesday night. About 7:35 p.m., officials received reports of about 20 cows at Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Tracy Koerner. Media footage...
California StateKMOV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man trampled by escaped cow in California

PICO RIVERA (CBSLA/CBS NEWSPATH) — Several cows escaped from a meatpacking plant in the Pico Rivera Tuesday night, authorities said. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the cows were running around surface streets in the area of Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue before running from the intersection and settling in a cul-de-sac surrounded by deputies.
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

Cows on the Moove: Authorities Chase Down Loose Cows in Pico

Cows on the Moove: Authorities Chase Down Loose Cows in Pico Rivera. Several cows broke free from a slaughterhouse and stampeded through Pico Rivera Tuesday night, sending at least one person to a hospital. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported at about 8:35 p.m. that the cows were loose...
Pico Rivera, CAonscene.tv

Escaped Cows Wreak Havok | Pico Rivera

06.22.2021 | 8:35 PM | PICO RIVERA (CNS) – Several cows broke free from a slaughterhouse and stampeded through Pico Rivera Tuesday evening, sending at least one person to a hospital. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported at about 8:35 p.m. that the cows were loose in the area...
Animalskiss951.com

Holy Cow! Escape Cows Have Taken Over A Town

Holy Cow! Loose cows have invaded a West Virginia town. Another herd of loose cows has taken over a U.S. town. This time it happened in West Virginia. On Thursday a cattle truck overturned on Interstate 64, authorities say. The crash sent dozens of cows running in all directions, with several crossing a bridge into Lawrence County, Ohio. The highway was shut down for several hours as animal control officials and police officers rounded up the escape cows. The incident marked the third time this week that cows have gotten loose in the U.S. — and the second in West Virginia. That’s something I never thought I’d say. Are cows dangerous? While most cows are very used to being around humans they do have the ability to seriously hurt or injure humans so it’s best to remain cautious if you come across one. On the subject of cows does anyone else wonder why any time you see a cartoon or image of a cow it’s the black and white Ben & Jerry’s type, but I never actually see those in real life?
AnimalsNewsbug.info

Diane Warren saves escaped cow from slaughter

Songwriter Diane Warren stepped in to save the life of cow that eluded capture for more than a day after a herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse and stampeded through a suburb. (June 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...